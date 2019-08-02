Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is a company in the Diversified Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. N/A 32 96.11 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 11.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.