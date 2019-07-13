Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.70 N/A 0.53 32.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 0.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.