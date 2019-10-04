Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.10 7.98M 0.94 18.99

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 49,442,379.18% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 58.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 69.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.