Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

We will be comparing the differences between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.