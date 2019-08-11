Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.