Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.