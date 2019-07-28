Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.82 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.5, with potential downside of -0.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.