Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
