Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Posted by on September 6, 2019 at 1:35 am

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%
Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%
Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

