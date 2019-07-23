Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.