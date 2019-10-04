Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 17.66%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.