Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 17.66%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
