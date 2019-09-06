Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 25.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.