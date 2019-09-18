Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.