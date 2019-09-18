Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
