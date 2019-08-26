Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
