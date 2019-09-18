Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|15
|16.63
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
