Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.63 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.