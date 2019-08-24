Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.39
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 6.38% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
