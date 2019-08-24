Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.39 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 6.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.