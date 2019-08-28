Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) At $22.15 Forms Top; UNI-PIXEL (UNXLQ) Shorts Down By 18.24%

UNI-PIXEL INC (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) had a decrease of 18.24% in short interest. UNXLQ’s SI was 39,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.24% from 47,700 shares previously. With 23,400 avg volume, 2 days are for UNI-PIXEL INC (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)’s short sellers to cover UNXLQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0013 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $95,173. The firm markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. It currently has negative earnings. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.