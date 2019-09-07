Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparison side by side

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 2.46 5.71

Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 13.98% and its average target price is $15.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 70.31% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.