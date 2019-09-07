Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparison side by side

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.25
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 13.98% and its average target price is $15.25.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 70.31% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
