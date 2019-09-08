Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

Since Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.35 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 84.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.