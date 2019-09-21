Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
