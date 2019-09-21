Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.