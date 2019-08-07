Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.65 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has 14.84% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.