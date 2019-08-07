Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.65
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has 14.84% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
