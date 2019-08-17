Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.62 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 2.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.