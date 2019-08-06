Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, PJT Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 6.60% and its average price target is $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 58.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.