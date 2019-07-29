Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Comparing side by side

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.40 N/A -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 44.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 40.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.