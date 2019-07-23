Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.