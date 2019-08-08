Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s peers beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.