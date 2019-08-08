Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|N/A
|22
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s peers beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
