Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has 24.28% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.