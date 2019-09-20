Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) Comparing side by side

Since Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 4.31% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.