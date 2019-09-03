Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.91 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.