Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.91
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.