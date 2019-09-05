Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Comparing side by side

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.