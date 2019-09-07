Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.08 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 12.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.