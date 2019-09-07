Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.08
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the consensus price target of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 12.33% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
