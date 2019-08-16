Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.03
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.