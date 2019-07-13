Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 0.94 N/A 37.10 0.68 Realty Income Corporation 69 16.28 N/A 1.33 52.16

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Realty Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Realty Income Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Realty Income Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Realty Income Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Realty Income Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Realty Income Corporation is $73.75, which is potential 4.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Realty Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.35% and 71.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Realty Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.38% -0.1% 2.63% 1.84% 0% 13.9% Realty Income Corporation 3.67% -2.96% -0.45% 10.37% 31.24% 9.88%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Realty Income Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.