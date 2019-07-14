Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 0.94 N/A 37.10 0.68 Macerich Company 41 4.63 N/A 0.71 59.93

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Macerich Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Macerich Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Macerich Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Macerich Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Macerich Company 1 6 0 2.86

Macerich Company on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 average price target and a 26.85% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Macerich Company are owned by institutional investors at 30.35% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, Macerich Company has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.38% -0.1% 2.63% 1.84% 0% 13.9% Macerich Company 4.27% -1.19% -3.91% -16.88% -23.96% -1.83%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Macerich Company beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.