Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 30.35% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. N/A 25 0.61 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

The potential upside of the competitors is 1.66%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.