Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 0.95 N/A 37.10 0.68 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.50 N/A 1.22 14.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Brixmor Property Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential downside is -1.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.38% -0.1% 2.63% 1.84% 0% 13.9% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1.85% 0.5% 1.79% 12.7% 25.62% 23.83%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.