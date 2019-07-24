Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) Contrasting side by side

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 19 7.22 N/A 26.12 0.76 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 91.1% 19% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -3.1% -0.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of CBL & Associates Properties Inc is $3, which is potential 194.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 82.9%. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.95% -5.77% -0.45% 3.37% 0% 23.66% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1.6% -8.63% -43.81% -58.5% -70.19% -33.85%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 23.66% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -33.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 7 of the 8 factors.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.