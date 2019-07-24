Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) Contrasting side by side

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|19
|7.22
|N/A
|26.12
|0.76
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|2
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|91.1%
|19%
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-0.6%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of CBL & Associates Properties Inc is $3, which is potential 194.12% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 82.9%. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|-0.95%
|-5.77%
|-0.45%
|3.37%
|0%
|23.66%
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|1.6%
|-8.63%
|-43.81%
|-58.5%
|-70.19%
|-33.85%
For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 23.66% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -33.85% weaker performance.
Summary
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 7 of the 8 factors.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.
