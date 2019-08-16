Brookfield Property Reit (BPR) to pay $0.33 on Sep 30, 2019; Middlefield Banc Has 1.43 Sentiment

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 20 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold their holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 924,121 shares, down from 934,982 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Middlefield Banc Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MBCN’s profit will be $3.18M for 11.81 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Middlefield Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,310 activity.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail clients in northeastern and central Ohio. The company has market cap of $150.13 million. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. for 70,925 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 98,513 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 9,750 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,274 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 7,386 shares traded. Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.