Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Shares Declined While Css Has Lowered Its Position; Capital International Investors Has Lifted Netapp (NTAP) Stake by $603.28 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 61.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 9.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 25.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 billion, up from 16.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 717,917 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Css Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 96.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 66,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 2,108 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 370,178 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN EXCHANGE RATIO FROM 0.9656 TO 1.0000; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 16.07 million shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 43,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).

