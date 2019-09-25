Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Its Holding by $837,990; Entergy (ETR) Stake Has Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 20,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 723,616 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.48 million, up from 702,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 323,890 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 46,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 172,560 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 126,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 178,032 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs owns 17,516 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 1,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4.11M shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 135 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1.45M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9.05M shares. Jcic Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,695 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com owns 1,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Montrusco Bolton Invests stated it has 383,650 shares. Addenda Cap invested in 82,901 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 22,221 shares. 21,997 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Completes Annual Filings – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% to Buy in September – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and GGP Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 384,345 shares to 667,621 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,225 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Lc stated it has 584 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 2.54 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,736 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.1% or 136,984 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 1,951 shares. 2,333 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl Corp. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 184,799 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 18,147 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 580,827 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 19,558 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Company Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 605 shares.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Entergy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ETR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognizes Entergy’s Action Plan for Creating Sustainable Value – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 137,644 shares to 913,747 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,606 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).