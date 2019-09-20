Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Shareholder Forward Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined; Haverford Financial Services Has Boosted Dollar General (DG) Holding by $540,810

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 387,245 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – SPECIAL COMMITTEE, COMPRISED OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED GGP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DEAL

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $157.44. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Limited reported 0.06% stake. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,588 shares. Fragasso Gru stated it has 17,518 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 212,885 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 60,235 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hussman Strategic has 0.94% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 25,000 shares. 372 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Barclays Plc invested in 684,196 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,532 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 56,320 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.81% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Boston owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,480 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.99 million shares. Ar Asset Management Inc has 51,195 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 17,670 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,500 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 0.3% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.47M shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 308,225 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 1.45M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De owns 209,523 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 6.48M shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 15,181 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 1.97% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 2.20M shares.

