Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Holder Forward Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Position in Universal Display (OLED) by $3.73 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 508,164 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 19,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 40,040 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 59,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 718,684 shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 79.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

