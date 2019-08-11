Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) to pay $0.33 on Sep 30, 2019; Gray Television (GTN) Shorts Lowered By 11.72%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) is expected to pay $0.33 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:BPY) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Brookfield Property Partners LP’s current price of $19.31 translates into 1.71% yield. Brookfield Property Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 659,801 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share

Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) had a decrease of 11.72% in short interest. GTN’s SI was 2.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.72% from 2.43M shares previously. With 1.02M avg volume, 2 days are for Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN)’s short sellers to cover GTN’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 71.66% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Associate has invested 0.15% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Blackrock invested in 1,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis reported 26,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,850 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Asset Mgmt holds 10,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.71% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Ameriprise Fin Inc has 29,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,530 are held by Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc). Moreover, Asset Management One Com has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 253 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 0.01% or 22,221 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 35,943 shares. 448,999 are held by Ci. 673 were reported by Synovus. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 2,013 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First look: More renderings of Houston Center’s transformation unveiled – Houston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Winning High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Payouts Over 5% – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Series, Part IV: Brookfield Renewable Partners’ 5.75% Distribution Is Now Much More Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. The company has market cap of $18.33 billion. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 8.29 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Stephens maintained Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) CEO Hilton Howell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.