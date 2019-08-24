Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Holding by $318,620; Coe Capital Management Cut Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $840,060; Stock Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 15,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 17,516 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 33,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.19M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/05/2018 – QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY IS NOT AN INVESTOR IN BROOKFIELD TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 11/04/2018 – Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 28,858 shares to 241,649 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 98,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Turn $6000 Into $50000 in Fewer Than 6 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and GGP Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Brookfield Asset Management Charges For Managing Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3,985 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company has 629,475 shares. 1,997 were reported by Pnc Financial Services Group. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 592,462 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 2,613 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 673 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 267,303 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 500,000 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 611 shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 175,031 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 972,749 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Scotia Cap holds 3.70M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).