Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Its Stake by $2.40 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position Maintained by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 32,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 881,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 849,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 683,085 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) by 109.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 119,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 229,842 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 109,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 796,857 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP

