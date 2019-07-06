Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)’s Financial Results Comparing With New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Real Estate Development. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 19 0.92 N/A 1.92 10.37 New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 60 3.73 N/A 1.12 55.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares and 1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.94% -5.68% -0.45% 3.32% 2.26% 23.7% New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.8% -3.82% 2.86% -4.68% -14.38% 9.9%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has stronger performance than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.