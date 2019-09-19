Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) compete against each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.98 N/A 1.95 9.92 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 61 4.01 N/A 5.87 10.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares and 52.3% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. shares. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.85%. Comparatively, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.