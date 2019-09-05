Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

Since Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60 CKX Lands Inc. 10 24.34 N/A 0.20 52.18

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and CKX Lands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CKX Lands Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CKX Lands Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of CKX Lands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of CKX Lands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had bullish trend while CKX Lands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CKX Lands Inc. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.