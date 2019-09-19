Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.78 N/A 1.89 13.60 FirstService Corporation 94 1.92 N/A -6.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and FirstService Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and FirstService Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.31% and 80.04% respectively. Comparatively, 9.31% are FirstService Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% FirstService Corporation 2.02% 8.44% 20.36% 29.57% 27.47% 53.14%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. was less bullish than FirstService Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors FirstService Corporation beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.