Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Coatue Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $196.95 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc analyzed 110,646 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 355,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.94 million, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd analyzed 429,217 shares as the company's stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.11M, down from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 514,094 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,629 shares to 18.91 million shares, valued at $404.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $314.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 8,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Lc reported 4.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Management Lp owns 58,132 shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt invested in 3.13% or 2,380 shares. Moreover, Pacific Global Co has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. New York-based Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Elm reported 4.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Lp has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Financial Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,478 were accumulated by Decatur Mgmt Incorporated. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 711 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Gam Ag has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,095 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).