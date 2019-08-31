Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Contrasting side by side

As Real Estate Development companies, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.90 N/A 1.95 9.92 The Howard Hughes Corporation 115 3.59 N/A 2.02 66.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation. The Howard Hughes Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7% The Howard Hughes Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 The Howard Hughes Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of The Howard Hughes Corporation is $163, which is potential 29.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 86.7%. Insiders held 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are The Howard Hughes Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85% The Howard Hughes Corporation 2.34% 6.07% 22.64% 24.48% 2.43% 38.29%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Summary

The Howard Hughes Corporation beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. It sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, resort, high density residential projects, services, and other for-profit activities, as well as parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. This segment owns approximately 12,000 acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail and 24office properties, 6 multi-family buildings, 4 hospitality properties, and 7 other operating assets and investments. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.