Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Real Estate Development company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has 0.85% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.30% 0.70% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. N/A 20 9.92 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 2.00 2.95

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. presently has a consensus price target of $25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.40%. The rivals have a potential upside of -29.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.20 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s rivals have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.